March 28, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Britain to introduce new counter-terrorism legislation soon, security minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will introduce new counter-terrorism legislation to parliament in the coming weeks and months, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

“You will see them very soon, we have put together quite a strong package,” Wallace told the BBC. “In the near future, in the next few weeks or months is when you’ll see it.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said last year that counter-terrorism laws need to be updated to keep pace with modern online behavior and to address the issue of online radicalization.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

