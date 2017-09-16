FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest 18-year-old in hunt for London train bomber
September 16, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in a month

British police arrest 18-year-old in hunt for London train bomber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police hunting those behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a London train on Friday said they had arrested an 18-year-old man in a move described as significant.

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning,” Neil Basu, Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement. “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.”

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the southern port area of Dover.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke

