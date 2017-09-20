FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest two more men over London train bomb attack
September 20, 2017 / 9:02 AM / a month ago

Police arrest two more men over London train bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with the bombing of a commuter train in London last week which injured 30 people, bringing the total in custody to five.

Officers stand behind police cordon after three men were arrested in connection with an explosion on the London Underground, in Newport, Wales, Britain, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The men, aged 48 and 30, were held under terrorism laws in Newport in south Wales. Another man was arrested in Newport on Tuesday night while two others, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were held by counter-terrorism officers on Saturday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout

