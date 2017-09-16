FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police evacuate, search properties in London train bomb investigation
September 16, 2017 / 2:06 PM / a month ago

UK police evacuate, search properties in London train bomb investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they have evacuated and are searching a residential address in Surrey, southern England, after arresting an 18-year-old man in connection with a London train bombing that injured 30 on Friday.

The police said in a statement that residents in the buildings surrounding the address were also being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Cordons are being put in place at a 100 meter radius to facilitate the Metropolitan Police Service’s operation, which is being supported by colleagues from Surrey Police,” they said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hugh Lawson

