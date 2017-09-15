Trump denounces attack in London, urges 'proactive' steps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denounced an attack in London when a blast hit a packed commuter train, and urged authorities and others to take more “proactive” steps such as better policing of internet use by terrorist groups.

Police officers walk with dogs after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”