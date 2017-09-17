FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's tweet on London train bombing just speculation: minister
#World News
September 17, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a month ago

Trump's tweet on London train bombing just speculation: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives at a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister said a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that the culprits behind a bombing on a London train were in the sights of the police, made on Twitter shortly after the attack, had been nothing more than speculation.

“It’s never helpful to have speculation about an ongoing operation and I would include the president of the United States in that comment,” Amber Rudd told BBC television on Sunday. “It is pure speculation, absolutely.”

Rudd’s comments echoed those of British Prime Minister Theresa May who said on Friday it was not helpful for anyone to speculate on investigations.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

