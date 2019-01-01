World News
January 1, 2019 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK police detain young man in Manchester stabbing, investigation continues

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people in Manchester’s Victoria train station has been detained under Britain’s mental health act although a counter terrorism probe is still ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said on Tuesday.

“The counter-terrorism investigation remains ongoing. There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jonathan Oatis

