UK police detain young man in Manchester stabbing, investigation continues

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people in Manchester’s Victoria train station has been detained under Britain’s mental health act although a counter terrorism probe is still ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said on Tuesday.
“The counter-terrorism investigation remains ongoing. There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation,” the police said in a statement.
