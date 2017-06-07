FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 2 months ago

UK police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man at London's Heathrow airport in connection with the investigation into the suicide bombing on a concert hall in Manchester last month which killed 22 people.

"The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

