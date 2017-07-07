UK police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a 19-year old man on Friday at an airport in northern England in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people after a pop concert in May.

"He was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Officers said the man was held at Liverpool's John Lennon airport they were a searching a property in the south of the city, located near to where the attacker Salman Abedi, 22, lived.