a month ago
UK police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack
July 7, 2017 / 3:02 PM / a month ago

UK police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack

1 Min Read

People attend a vigil for the victims of an attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017.Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a 19-year old man on Friday at an airport in northern England in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people after a pop concert in May.

"He was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Officers said the man was held at Liverpool's John Lennon airport they were a searching a property in the south of the city, located near to where the attacker Salman Abedi, 22, lived.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

