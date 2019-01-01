World News
January 1, 2019 / 12:01 PM / in 2 hours

UK police treating Manchester stabbing attack as terrorist investigation

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police confirmed on Tuesday they were treating a stabbing attack which injured three people at Manchester’s Victoria train station as a terrorist investigation, and were searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of the city.

Earlier on Tuesday police had said the investigation was led by counter-terrorist experts but they were “keeping an open mind”.

“We are treating this as a terrorist investigation,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below