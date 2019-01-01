UK police treating Manchester stabbing attack as terrorist investigation

(Reuters) - British police confirmed on Tuesday they were treating a stabbing attack which injured three people at Manchester’s Victoria train station as a terrorist investigation, and were searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of the city.
Earlier on Tuesday police had said the investigation was led by counter-terrorist experts but they were “keeping an open mind”.
“We are treating this as a terrorist investigation,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.
