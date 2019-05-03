UK police question man over bomb hoax after devices found in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British police are questioning a 26-year-old man on suspicion of a bomb hoax offense after disposal experts were called in to examine packages left in the northern English city of Manchester.

Police said three packages were found on Friday, two in Piccadilly Gardens and one in the nearby town of Oldham, with all three deemed to be non-viable devices.

The man was also in possession of weapons.

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the nearby Manchester Arena.