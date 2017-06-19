FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says mosque incident being treated as a potential terrorist attack
June 19, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May says mosque incident being treated as a potential terrorist attack

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident which left one dead and 10 others injured near a London mosque was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack.

"Police have confirmed this is being treated as a potential terrorist attack," May said. "I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning."

"All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

