UK PM May says Westminster incident shocking, terrorism threat remains severe

LONDON (Reuters) - A suspected attack outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday is shocking, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, warning that the terrorism threat to the United Kingdom remained severe.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the commemoration marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Amiens, held at the Amiens Catheral, in Amiens, France, August 8, 2018. Sebastien Courdji/Pool via REUTERS

Police said a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists, injuring three people, before ramming it into barriers outside Britain’s parliament. [nL5N1V51YB]

“The threat to the United Kingdom from terrorism remains severe. I would urge the public to remain vigilant,” May, who is out of the country on holiday, said in a statement.

May’s spokesman said she had had regular briefings with security officials throughout the day.