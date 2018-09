LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make an emergency statement to parliament on Wednesday, most likely on national security, the Times newspaper reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a joint news conference with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May’s Downing Street office did not comment on the report.