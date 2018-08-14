FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
August 14, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May: My thoughts are with those injured in Westminster incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those injured in an incident outside parliament on Tuesday after two people were taken to hospital when a car crashed into security barriers.

Police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Neither of those hurt were believed to have suffered serious injuries. Parliament is in recess and May is currently on holiday outside of the UK.

“My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response,” May said on Twitter.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
