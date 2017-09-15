FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May will chair meeting of emergency committee after west London incident
September 15, 2017 / 9:46 AM / a month ago

UK PM May will chair meeting of emergency committee after west London incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency response committee later on Friday after an incident at a west London tube station, her office said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident,” May said in the statement.

The meeting of COBR, the emergency response committee, will take place at 1200 GMT.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

