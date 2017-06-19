FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 2 months ago

London mayor says attack near mosque is an assault on shared values

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks after meeting victims and volunteers of the Grenfell apartment tower fire at a church in north Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.Neil Hall

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said an incident in which a man drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque killing one person and injuring 10 was an attack on common values.

"Like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect," he said in a statement.

Khan said there would be extra police to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Robert Birsel

