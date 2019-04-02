Son of UK's MI6 intelligence agency chief killed in Scottish road crash

LONDON (Reuters) - The son of the chief of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency has been killed in a car accident on a private estate in Scotland, police said on Tuesday.

Sam Younger, 22, a student at the University of Edinburgh, died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police Scotland said they are treating the death as unexplained but there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

“The family have (asked) that they wish for privacy and space at this time to remember and celebrate their wonderful son,” the force said.

His father, Alex Younger, 55, was appointed head of the Secret Intelligence Service in 2014. An expert in covert counter-terrorism, he was previously involved in security for the 2012 London Olympics.

Sam Younger was a pupil at Dulwich College in south London from 2006-2015.

“A selfless, big hearted, fun loving and committed Alleynian, and Old Alleynian, we offer heartfelt condolences to Sam’s family and friends,” the Old Alleynians Association said.