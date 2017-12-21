FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in 5 days

Suspect in London Finsbury Park mosque attack pleads not guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 48-year-old man from Wales pleaded not guilty on Thursday to terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after he allegedly drove a van at Muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, London in June, leaving one worshipper dead and 11 injured.

Darren Osborne, a father of four from Cardiff, denied the charges during a hearing at the Old Bailey central criminal court.

His trial will start on Jan. 22 at Woolwich Crown Court in London.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

