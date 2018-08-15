FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Man arrested after suspected parliament attack named as Salih Khater: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man detained on Tuesday on suspicion of deliberately targeting pedestrians outside Britain’s parliament is Salih Khater, a British citizen of Sudanese origin who was not previously known to intelligence agencies, a European security source said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he appeared to drive his car at cyclists and pedestrians before ramming his car into barriers.

“It is still being treated as terrorism but the motive is unknown as yet,” said a European security source. Police have not given any further details about the man’s identity.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

