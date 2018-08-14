FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Driver who hit London pedestrians was British citizen: security minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who drove a car into London pedestrians outside Britain’s parliament on Tuesday was a British citizen who originally came from another country, security minister Ben Wallace said.

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police arrested the man early on Tuesday after he hit pedestrians and cyclists before ramming his car into barriers in Westminster.

“He’s a British citizen,” Wallace told BBC TV. “He came from another country originally. It’s only being treated at the moment as a terrorist incident and we haven’t yet fully confirmed that.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

