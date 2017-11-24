London police say have stood down after Oxford Street incident

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s police force said on Friday that they had stood down after an incident in the heart of London’s shopping district that they initially responded to as if it could have been terrorist-related.

People run down Oxford Street, London, Britain November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been stood down,” the Metropolitan Police said on its official Twitter account.

“Given the nature of the info received we responded as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers,” police added.

The police said they had found no evidence of previously reported gunshots, and that there were no casualties.