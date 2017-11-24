FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's Oxford Circus station evacuated; armed police on scene
November 24, 2017 / 4:54 PM / in 3 minutes

London's Oxford Circus station evacuated; armed police on scene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Oxford Circus underground station in the heart of the British capital’s main shopping district was evacuated on Friday evening as armed police swooped in to tackle an unspecified incident, a Reuters witness and police said.

Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Transport Police confirmed officers had been sent to the station to respond to the incident.

“If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The Reuters witness said Oxford Street had been packed with shoppers taking advantage of the Black Friday sales. The witness said the area had been cleared of people and traffic and fire engines and police were rushing to the scene.

“Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident,” said the capital’s transport operator, Transport for London, adding trains were not stopping at the station due to the incident.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

