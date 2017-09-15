London metro station incident caused by bomb, top UK police officer says

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a bomb was used during an explosion at a London metro station which injured 18 people in what officers described as a “terrorist incident.”

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

“We now assess that this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device,” Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said on Friday.

London’s police is being supported by Britain’s MI5 intelligence service, he said.