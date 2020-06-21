Three killed, three seriously injured in English knife attack, police say

FILE PHOTO: A person speaks to a police officer at a cordon after reported multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing rampage in the English town of Reading on Saturday, though police are not currently treating the incident as terrorism.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East,” Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.