World News
June 19, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

British police say don't suspect terrorism after London blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday that a blast at an underground station in north London was unlikely to be terror-related but investigations were ongoing.

“Enquiries continue but we do not believe this to be terror- related at this time,” British Transport Police said on Twitter.

Earlier, police said a “small number of people” were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion at Southgate underground station.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Gareth Jones

