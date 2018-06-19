British police say don't suspect terrorism after London blast

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday that a blast at an underground station in north London was unlikely to be terror-related but investigations were ongoing.
“Enquiries continue but we do not believe this to be terror- related at this time,” British Transport Police said on Twitter.
Earlier, police said a “small number of people” were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion at Southgate underground station.
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Gareth Jones