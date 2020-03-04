British Police charges two with attempted murder in prison attack incident

(Reuters) - British police said bit.ly/38ieNx1 late on Tuesday two men were charged with attempted murder following an attack on a prison officer at Whitemoor prison in eastern England in the beginning of the year.

The police arrested the two men, Brusthom Ziamani and Baz Macaulay Hockton, on Monday.

In January, five prison staff were assaulted including one prison officer who sustained injuries to his head and neck at the maximum security jail in Whitemoor.