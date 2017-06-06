FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Prince Charles and Camilla visit survivors of London attack
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

Prince Charles and Camilla visit survivors of London attack

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall arrive to meet members of the emergency services who were on duty the night of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market during a visit to the Central Communications Command in London, June 6, 2017.Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British emergency services' response to Saturday night's Islamist militant attack in central London showed the country at its best, the Duchess of Cornwall said after she and her husband Prince Charles visited medical staff and survivors on Tuesday.

Charles, the heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla visited the Royal London Hospital, where 12 wounded victims were admitted on Saturday.

They also went to the special operations room of London's Metropolitan Police, which was the command center for Saturday's emergency response.

"It's Britain at its best isn't it? Everybody pulls together, there doesn't seem to be any panic," Camilla told medical staff, according to the Daily Telegraph. "Everybody gets on and does their job."

"We were all quite excited about the visit," Gwen Heading, a senior nurse at the hospital, told Reuters TV. "It's been a tough couple of days."

Saturday night's attack, in which three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before slitting throats and stabbing people in the bustling Borough Market area, was Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months.

Police shot dead the three attackers eight minutes after receiving the first emergency call.

But the revelation that at least one of the attackers, Khuram Butt, was known to security services has raised concerns that they lack the resources to prevent attacks.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Milliken and Pritha Sarkar

