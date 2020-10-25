UK police say stowaways threatened oil tanker crew, no injuries reported

FILE PHOTO: Nave Andromeda is seen in Portishead, Britain in this undated picture obtained from social media. Huw Gibby/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said stowaways made verbal threats to crew on board the Nave Andromeda, an oil tanker in the English channel, and that no injuries had been reported, but the incident was ongoing.

“At 10:04 a.m. today (Oct. 25), concerns were raised to police for the welfare of crew on board the Nave Andromeda,” a police spokesman said.

“It was reported that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had made verbal threats towards the crew. No one has been reported injured.”