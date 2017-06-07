Spaniard among dead in London Bridge attack: ministry

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, who had been missing since Saturday, died in the weekend attack on London Bridge, the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Spain had earlier questioned the time it was taking Britain to identify victims, saying the delay was causing misery to Echeverria's family.

Thirty-nine-year-old Echeverria, who lived in London, had last been seen jumping off his bike to help a woman who was being stabbed in the rampage by fighting off her attacker with a skateboard, according to his family.

A third French citizen was also confirmed dead on Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll to eight.