Suspect package near London's Kings Cross station deemed non-suspicious

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating a package which briefly sparked a security alert near London’s Kings Cross railway station on Friday said the item was non-suspicious and that cordons were being lifted.

“Police were dealing with a suspicious package in Pentonville Road/Caledonian Road, #KingsCross. The package has been deemed non-suspicious & cordons now being removed,” local police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman had earlier said that roads had been shut near Kings Cross, but the station itself was not closed during the incident.