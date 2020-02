Police officer is seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LONDON (Reuters) - A man shot by police in what they described as a terrorist incident in south London on Sunday was “under active police surveillance”, Sky News reported.

“I understand the individual was under active police surveillance at the time of the incident,” Sky’s defense and security correspondent tweeted.