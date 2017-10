LONDON (Reuters) - British security services have identified a suspect involved in the bombing of a busy commuter train in west London with the help of surveillance footage, Sky News reported, citing security sources.

Forensic investigators search on the platform at Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Security sources say they’ve identified a suspect involved in the Parsons Green bombing, with the aid of CCTV footage,” Mark White, a home affairs correspondent for Sky News, said on Twitter.