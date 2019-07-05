Swedish woman arrested at UK's Gatwick airport on suspicion of terrorism

LONDON (Reuters) - A 40-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested at Britain’s Gatwick airport on suspicion of terrorism, police said on Friday.
She remains in custody while inquiries continue, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement.
The woman was detained on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after arriving on a flight from Italy.
No further details were immediately available.
