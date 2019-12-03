World News
December 3, 2019 / 3:11 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trump praises Londoners who intervened in London Bridge attack

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised members of the British public who intervened to stop what he called a terrible attack, in which a knifeman killed two people in central London last week.

“I was very proud of those people who grabbed him and did such a good job between the fire extinguishers and whatever else - it was an amazing job they did,” he said in London, where he is due to attend a NATO summit.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below