August 14, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump vows 'toughness and strength' after UK parliament incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that terrorists should be treated with “toughness and strength” after a man drove a car into members of the public and a security barrier outside Britain’s parliament, injuring three.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after arriving in Marine One from a recent trip to New York at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!” Trump tweeted.

British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences, saying he appeared to deliberately drive into cyclists before ramming a car into security barriers outside the British parliament in London.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

