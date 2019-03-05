Police called to two London airports and rail hub over suspect packages

Police officers secure the scene where suspicious package was found near Waterloo railway station in London, Britain March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Police were called to investigate suspicious packages near three major transport hubs in London on Tuesday: Heathrow and City airports and the city’s busiest rail station, Waterloo.

The packages were found in buildings near the airports and within Waterloo itself, although no services were affected.

At Heathrow, police response teams and emergency services attended an incident in the airport’s administrative Compass Centre and evacuated the building.

“Heathrow Airport remains operational, flights are not impacted and passengers are able to travel as normal,” the airport said. “The police are treating this as a criminal act and we will be assisting with this investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan police said the building had been evacuated as a precaution. “Specialist officers attended and the package was made safe,” she said.