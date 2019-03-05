Police called to London's Waterloo station and City Airport over suspect packages

LONDON (Reuters) - Police were called to London’s Waterloo station and to a building near London City Airport on Tuesday after reports of suspicious packages being found, although services were running as normal.

“Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package, however the station is still opening and services are running,” British Transport Police said of the capital’s busiest mainline train station.

Police said officers were also called to London City Airport Aviation House. “Specialist officers are at the scene,” they said. “The building has been evacuated as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing.”