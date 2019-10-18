World News
October 18, 2019 / 2:44 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Police close road near UK parliament after suspicious package report

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Friday they had cordoned off an area in the central London political district of Whitehall near the British parliament after reports of a suspicious package.

“Specialist officers are in attendance and the vicinity is cordoned off while officers access the package,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Separately, a person could be seen climbing up scaffolding near the base of the Big Ben tower at parliament, according to a Reuters reporter.

Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

