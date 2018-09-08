FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 8, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

British police tackle 'serious incident' in English town of Barnsley

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday they were responding to a serious incident in the northern English town of Barnsley.

“There is a high visibility police presence in Barnsley town center this morning ... responding to a serious incident. More information will follow,” South Yorkshire police said. “Public are asked to be vigilant.”

Unconfirmed social media reports said that a woman had been arrested after several stabbings at a market in the town and that police were searching for possible accomplices.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Stephen Addison; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.