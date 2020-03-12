World News
March 12, 2020 / 12:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four injured in stabbing incident in northeast London - police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet bit.ly/39NKbVS early on Thursday.

Seven were arrested for “violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray,” the police said.

Reporting by Rama Venkat and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below