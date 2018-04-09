Man arrested after suspicious vehicle stopped near London's Buckingham Palace: police

LONDON (Reuters) - A man was arrested and cordons put in place around Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace residence on Monday after a suspicious vehicle was stopped by police nearby, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense after a white van which was deemed suspicious was stopped by officers on a road opposite the palace, a police spokesman said.

“Road closures ad cordons are in place and officers are assessing the vehicle as we speak,” the spokesman said.