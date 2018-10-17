Police called to suspect package near British parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they were investigating a suspicious package near the defense ministry on Wednesday, and had closed roads while they dealt with the incident.

Armed police stand at the cordon after the bomb disposal robot was deployed to deal with a suspicious package on the Victoria Embankment in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Reuters photographer saw a bomb disposal robot at the scene after police said they were investigating the package at Embankment Gardens, near the Ministry of Defence, to the north of the Houses of Parliament.

“Police were called ... to reports of a suspicious package at Embankment Gardens,” a police spokesman said in a statement, adding that the ambulance and fire services were also at the scene. “Cordons and road closures have been put in place.”