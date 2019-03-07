Police evacuate building in central Edinburgh over suspicious package

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in Scotland evacuated a building on Princes Street in central Edinburgh on Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious package, a day after they blew up a device sent to a Glasgow university.

White postal bags containing small parcel bombs were sent to London’s Heathrow and City Airport, and Waterloo - the capital’s busiest train station - on Tuesday. On Wednesday police blew up a parcel sent to the University of Glasglow and said it was linked to those received in London.

“We received a report of a suspicious package having been received at a business premises on Princes Street at around 12.30pm today,” Edinburgh Police said on Twitter.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution & officers are in attendance to progress inquiries. We will provide further updates in due course.”