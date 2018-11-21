Police find suspected makeshift bombs in empty London flat

LONDON (Reuters) - Police responding to a report of suspicious devices in an unoccupied flat in northwest London found what they believe to be two improvised explosive devices, they said.
The block of flats was evacuated during the operation to make the devices safe and residents have since been allowed to return. The devices are undergoing forensic examination and London’s Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation.
Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Alison Williams