Scottish parliament offices briefly evacuated in suspect white powder scare
November 7, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in an hour

Scottish parliament offices briefly evacuated in suspect white powder scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Offices at Scotland’s devolved parliament in Edinburgh were briefly evacuated on Tuesday after suspicious packages containing white powder were found.

File photo: The Scottish Parliament is reflected in a pond in Holyrood Edinburgh, Scotland March 10, 2017. Picture taken March 10, 2017 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“It’s a white powder incident, there were a couple of suspicious packages sent to a Tory (Conservative) MSP,” a source at the parliament told Reuters, using the acronym for Member of the Scottish parliament.

Business returned to normal after police gave the all-clear, the Scottish parliament said.

Known as Holyrood, the parliament building is located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, Edinburgh’s most famous thoroughfare which leads down from its historic castle to Queen Elizabeth’s Edinburgh residence, Holyrood Palace.

The parliament’s chief executive said only the building housing MSPs’ offices had been evacuated while the rest of the parliamentary campus was operating normally.

Normal business was going ahead as planned in the afternoon.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; writing by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

