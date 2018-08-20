FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

London tube station shooting injures three people: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A shooting at London’s Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, police said on Monday night, adding that the shooting is “not terror related.”

“Police and LAS (London Ambulance Service) were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9”, the Met police said in a statement.

The injured people are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

“A crime scene is in place and local roads are closed. There has been no arrest at this early stage,” the statement added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

