LONDON (Reuters) - Police cordoned off roads near parliament on Wednesday after a suspect package sparked a brief security alert.

Armed police stand at the cordon after the bomb disposal robot was deployed to deal with a suspicious package on the Victoria Embankment in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The incident happened around Embankment Gardens near the Ministry of Defence, to the north of the Houses of Parliament.

“A controlled explosion was carried out. The incident has been stood down and the package has been deemed non-suspicious,” a police spokeswoman said later.