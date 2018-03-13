FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 13, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Suspicious items sent to Britain's parliament deemed non-hazardous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two suspicious packages sent to Britain’s parliament have been found not to be hazardous after a police investigation, a spokesman for the parliament said on Tuesday.

“Two items of mail containing suspicious substances were investigated by the Met Police and (were) found not to be hazardous,” parliament said in a statement.

“The affected areas were temporarily cordoned off but no evacuation was necessary. One person attended hospital as a precaution.”

Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.